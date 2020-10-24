Home » Attala » Greenlee Second Graders Learn About Horticulture

Greenlee Second Graders Learn About Horticulture

Greenlee Elementary second graders were provided a unique learning experience provided by Aaron Stovall, a student teacher at Mississippi State University.  Mr. Stovall is currently student teaching under Mr. Georgia at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center.

Mr. Stovall talked with the second graders, teaching them about plants and the different parts we eat.  He also read them a book about agriculture.  The students got to participate in an activity, sorting plants and their different parts.  The presentation ended with a coloring page of plants for each of the students.  The students enjoyed learning from Mr. Stovall all about plants and their parts.

