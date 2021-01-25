Greenlee Student Honored in VFW Essay Contest

Sixth through eighth grade students in the Attala County and Kosciusko School Districts were given the opportunity to participate in an essay contest sponsored by the VFW. The objective of the contest was to encourage young minds to study American history and consider their own experiences in modern American society and then to write 300- to 400-word essays on “What is Patriotism to Me?”

VFW representative David White awarded Greenlee Elementary student Kelise Stewart’s essay 2nd place out of the 91 essays submitted. Kelise enjoys writing and feels honored to receive this award.