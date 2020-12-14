Greenlee Students Aid Lion’s Club in Canned Food Drive

Each year the students at Greenlee help the Lion’s Club of Kosciusko with their annual canned food drive. For each five cans the students brought in, they received one daily grade in the class of their choice. The students can receive up to two 100 daily grades per class. However, the students’ chose to bring in a numerous amount of cans that surpassed their “daily grade” incentive limits. This time of year can be difficult for some, and the Greenlee students loved being able to be a small part of helping their community.