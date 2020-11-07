Greenlee’s 50th Day of School / Halloween

Current school guidelines mean quite a bit of changes for everyone, but Greenlee Elementary Pre-K and Kindergarten classes did not let that keep them from celebrating. Thursday was the 50th day of school, and the Pre-K classes dressed up like they were from the 1950s. Throughout the day, they also did various “50’s” themed activities to celebrate, such has dancing to The Twist, trying a Coke float, and listening to old vinyl albums on a record player.

This time of year, the Pre-K and Kindergarten classes also typically enjoy a field trip to the pumpkin patch, but they were not able to do so this year. Instead, the faculty created the “Greenlee Pumpkin Patch” for the children to still be able to enjoy the experience of finding their own pumpkin. The teachers hid the pumpkins in the grass on campus. Then, one class at a time, the students went to go find their pumpkin. The students were also able to dress up in their costumes and go Trick-or-Treating down the hall way. Teachers were standing at their doors and dropped candy in the students’ bags as they showed off their costumes. However, the mock pumpkin patch did not end there. The teachers had Fall Carnival themed games planned for them inside the classroom, including “Pin the Spider on the Web.” The students had a blast!

Even though this year looks different in a lot of ways, teachers are working very hard to create ways for students to still be able to enjoy special days and events such as these.