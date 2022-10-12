HomeLocalGreenville Police Officer Shot to Death

Greenville Police Officer Shot to Death

by

A Greenville police investigator was shot and killed Tuesday night.  The Delta Democrat Times says the officer has been identified as Myiesha Stewart.  The city’s mayor says several people were injured.  The suspect is in custody.  MBI is handling the investigation.

