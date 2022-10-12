Greenville Police Officer Shot to Death

A Greenville police investigator was shot and killed Tuesday night. The Delta Democrat Times says the officer has been identified as Myiesha Stewart. The city’s mayor says several people were injured. The suspect is in custody. MBI is handling the investigation.
Upcoming Events
Ethel Fall FestivalSat, Oct 15 at 8:00am
Town of Ethel
Doyle Goss Jail & BailFri, Oct 21 at 2:00pm
Old Attala County Jail
Fall FestivalSat, Oct 22 at 6:00am
Attala County Courthouse
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Jeff BatesSat, Oct 22 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Halloween Safety ParadeThu, Oct 27 at 3:30pm
Downtown Kosciusko