Greenwood vs Kosciusko game moved to Thursday night

Kosciusko’s Friday night football game against Greenwood has been moved to Thursday, Oct. 12.

The game was moved to coincide with the school’s Fall Break schedule.

The game will still kick off at 7:00 pm.

However, due to Holmes Community College having a game on Thursday night as well, the Kosciusko broadcast will be VIDEO STREAM ONLY.

The Holmes CC game broadcast will remain on Breezy 101, the Breezy 101 app, and the Breezynews.com audio stream while the Kosciusko game broadcast will ONLY be available on the Boswell Media YouTube channel.

Greenwood vs Kosciusko Broadcast Details

