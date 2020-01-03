Grenada man arrested for shoplifting and fleeing

A Grenada man is behind bars for shoplifting and fleeing from Attala County authorities.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said 22-year-old Raymond Scott Berry was arrested following an incident that began at the Dollar General in Ethel.

According to Nail, Deputy Leroy Wise was parked at the store near closing time on Wednesday, Jan. 1 when the cashier came out chasing a man claiming that he had taken something from the store.

After a short chase on foot, the suspect was picked up by someone driving a pick-up truck. Wise then pursued the vehicle in his squad car.

Eventually the truck was found at home in McCool and that’s when Berry was arrested.

Nail said Barry was charged with 1 count of shoplifting and one count of felony fleeing.