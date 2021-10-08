Home » Attala » Guest Blames High Gas Prices Partly on Biden

Guest Blames High Gas Prices Partly on Biden

WASHINGTON–The national gas average is higher than it’s been in four years. Congressman Michael Guest, a Republican who represents Neshoba County and parts of east and central Mississippi, blames that, at least partially, on Pres. Biden’s policies.

“Earlier this year, Pres. Biden curbed domestic oil production & then asked Russia & OPEC to supply our oil needs,” said Guest on Twitter. “Yesterday, the national avg for a gallon of gas reached $3.22, more than $1 higher than this time last year.”

“In Biden’s list of priorities, America comes second,” said Guest.

OPEC refused to increase production in a recent meeting. That has helped cause a rise in gas prices because demand for crude oil is up, while the supply hasn’t increased.

China is using more crude oil to burn for electricity, due to a coal shortage. Europe is doing the same, because of a natural gas shortage.

The national gas average Friday morning was $3.25. The state average was $2.87.

