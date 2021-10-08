Guest Blames High Gas Prices Partly on Biden

WASHINGTON–The national gas average is higher than it’s been in four years. Congressman Michael Guest, a Republican who represents Neshoba County and parts of east and central Mississippi, blames that, at least partially, on Pres. Biden’s policies.

“Earlier this year, Pres. Biden curbed domestic oil production & then asked Russia & OPEC to supply our oil needs,” said Guest on Twitter. “Yesterday, the national avg for a gallon of gas reached $3.22, more than $1 higher than this time last year.”

“In Biden’s list of priorities, America comes second,” said Guest.

OPEC refused to increase production in a recent meeting. That has helped cause a rise in gas prices because demand for crude oil is up, while the supply hasn’t increased.

China is using more crude oil to burn for electricity, due to a coal shortage. Europe is doing the same, because of a natural gas shortage.

National average #gasprices up again to $3.23/gal overnight on the heels of large price increases in several states. Expect to hit $3.25/gal in the next couple days and then possibly $3.30/gal next week. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) October 7, 2021

The national gas average Friday morning was $3.25. The state average was $2.87.