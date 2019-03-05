Home » Local » Happening this week: Pre-K registration at Kosciusko Lower Elementary

Happening this week: Pre-K registration at Kosciusko Lower Elementary

Registration for 2019 – 2020 pre-kindergaten classes at Kosciusko Lower Elementary will be held March 4 – 7.

Registration will take place at the KLE office from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm daily.

Documents required for registration include:

  • original birth certificate
  • 2 current proofs of residence
  • township and range
  • completed shot record

The child being registered for classes must also be present during registration.

For more information, call Kosciusko Lower Elementary at 662-289-3364.

