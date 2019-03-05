Registration for 2019 – 2020 pre-kindergaten classes at Kosciusko Lower Elementary will be held March 4 – 7.
Registration will take place at the KLE office from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm daily.
Documents required for registration include:
- original birth certificate
- 2 current proofs of residence
- township and range
- completed shot record
The child being registered for classes must also be present during registration.
For more information, call Kosciusko Lower Elementary at 662-289-3364.
One thought on “Happening this week: Pre-K registration at Kosciusko Lower Elementary”
Amber says:
What is the age that they can start?