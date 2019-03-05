Happening this week: Pre-K registration at Kosciusko Lower Elementary

Registration for 2019 – 2020 pre-kindergaten classes at Kosciusko Lower Elementary will be held March 4 – 7.

Registration will take place at the KLE office from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm daily.

Documents required for registration include:

original birth certificate

2 current proofs of residence

township and range

completed shot record

The child being registered for classes must also be present during registration.

For more information, call Kosciusko Lower Elementary at 662-289-3364.