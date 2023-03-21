HomeAttalaHappening Thursday: Attala NAACP hosts Meet the Candidates

Happening Thursday: Attala NAACP hosts Meet the Candidates

by

The Attala County Chapter of the NAACP is hosting a “Meet Your Local Candidates” on Thursday, March 23 at 7 pm at the CMC Building in Kosciusko. For more information contact Antonio Riley, Club President, at 662-739-5047.

