Happening Thursday: Attala NAACP hosts Meet the Candidates

The Attala County Chapter of the NAACP is hosting a “Meet Your Local Candidates” on Thursday, March 23 at 7 pm at the CMC Building in Kosciusko. For more information contact Antonio Riley, Club President, at 662-739-5047.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity BallSat, Apr 1 at 12:00am
Attala County Coliseum
Natchez Trace FestivalSat, Apr 29 at 6:00am
Dowtown Kosciusko
Charlie Musselwhite – Homecoming ConcertSat, Apr 29 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center