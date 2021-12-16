Happening today: A Walk Through Bethlehem – A Live Nativity by First Baptist Church Kosciusko

First Baptist Church of Kosciusko’s live nativity, A Walk Through Bethlehem, is Thursday December 16th and Friday December 17th from 6-8 pm in the parking lot behind the Son Building.

FBC Kosciusko invites everyone to join them as their church family shares multiple scenes depicting the gospel account of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Spectators will be able to drive through the nativity to view it and should enter on Huntington Street at the church entrance by the Cultural Center (across from Renasant Bank).

Each vehicle will receive hot chocolate and cookies as they enter, and church members will pray with each vehicle as they exit.

Join First Baptist Church of Kosciusko this Thursday and Friday to view this live nativity portraying the Christmas Story from the book of Luke.