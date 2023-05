Two area softball teams will being play for the North and South State Championships.

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets will host West Lauderdale in the 4A Playoffs. This will be the third year in a row the Lady Whippets and Lady Knights have played for the North State Championships.

In Ethel, the Lady Tigers will also host a division rival for a spot next week’s state championships. The Lady Tigers will face Sebastopol in the 1A South State Championship.

Both games are scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm.