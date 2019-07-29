Happening today: Attala County Health Department to hold immunization walk-in clinic

The Attala County Health Department, located at 999 Martin Luther King Drive in Kosciusko, will hold a special school registration immunization clinic this week for adolescents ages 10-17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 29, July 31 and August 2. No appointment will be necessary.

During this clinic, the health department will have additional nursing staff available to provide adolescent immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s immunization record.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for students entering 7th grade.

“A Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) booster vaccination is required for those entering seventh grade. To make sure your adolescent is completely protected, we also recommend they get the HPV (human papillomavirus) and meningococcal vaccinations at the same time,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry.

You may check with your physician or county health department if you have questions about which immunizations your child will need. Childhood vaccinations are available at county health departments by appointment.

Contact the Attala County Health Department at 662-289-2351 for more information.

For a full schedule of upcoming clinics, visit http://HealthyMS.com/page/23,21091,221.html .

For more information on immunization requirements or medical exemptions for school entry, visit www.HealthyMS.com/immunizations.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.