Happening today: Attala County Library Summer Library Program launch party

The Attala County Library has announced the first Summer Library Program Launch Party.

The launch party will be held in the library’s parking lot Thursday, May 9 from 5:30-7:30 PM. In the event of rain, the launch party will be held at the Attala County Coliseum.



During the event, parents can register their children at this early event for the summer program. All children ages 3-12 are invited to participate. The library will also have a teen Summer Library Program for 13-17-year-olds.

Activities for the launch party include refreshments, games, and face painting. Participants will also be able to register for a chance to win a summer library program t-shirt, a plush E.T. , or a bundle of books about space.

The 2019 Summer Library Program theme is “A Universe of Stories.”

All library events are free and open to the public.

For more information call the Attala County Library at 289-5141.