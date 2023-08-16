Happening today: Attala County Library Youth Collective

The Attala County Library will begin its Youth Collective events today.

Youth Collective is for students in 6th-12th grades and will be an ongoing program meeting the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month at 3:30.

For the first meeting, students will be play games and put together a board for the library featuring fictitious tweets of favorite books characters.

Other upcoming events include Diamond art, no-bake holiday desserts and other activities to support the library and the community.

For more information, call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.