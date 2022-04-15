Happening Today – Attala Men’s Group Invites the Public to a Time of Prayer this Friday

HomeAttalaHappening Today – Attala Men’s Group Invites the Public to a Time of Prayer this Friday

The Attala Men’s Group invites all prayer warriors to join them for a time of prayer today at 12 noon on the courthouse lawn. The group wants to cover all 4 corners of the lawn with prayer warriors. They will have prayer for all families, churches, communities, and our nation.

1 Corinthians 16: 13-14 says “Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong. Let all that you do be done in love.”

Join the Attala Men’s Group for prayer Friday April 15, 2022 at the Attala County Courthouse in downtown Kosciusko.

