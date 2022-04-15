Happening Today – Attala Men’s Group Invites the Public to a Time of Prayer this Friday

The Attala Men’s Group invites all prayer warriors to join them for a time of prayer today at 12 noon on the courthouse lawn. The group wants to cover all 4 corners of the lawn with prayer warriors. They will have prayer for all families, churches, communities, and our nation.

1 Corinthians 16: 13-14 says “Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong. Let all that you do be done in love.”

