Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala will be providing Covid-19 booster shots Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022 @ 1:00pm-3:00pm in the Lobby

All three will boosters will be available.

For Pfizer and Moderna boosters, it must be 6 months since you received your last vaccination.

For Johnson & Johnson, it must be 2 months since you received your last vaccination.

BMH Attala asks that you bring your vaccination cards and insurance cards with you.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.