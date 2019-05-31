Happening today: Book signing at Attala County Library

The Attala County Library will hold a book signing Friday, May 31 from 2:00-4:00 pm.

Genisha Morton will be signing copies of her book “The Commons. My Life in a Dream.”

Morton is the granddaughter of Bob and Viola Rimmer who raised their nine children in Sallis, Mississsippi. Sharnell Rimmer, Genisha’s Mother, was the baby of the nine. Genisha was born and raised in Manhattan, New York and Decatur, GA.

She briefly attended Morris Brown College as a music major until she became a single mom of three boys: Kameron Morton, Kalaab Morton, and Isaiah Morton-Oliphant.

For more information, contact the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.