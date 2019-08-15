Happening today: Central Mississippi Fair Community Sports Challenge

The Community Sports Challenge is returning to the 110th annual Central Mississippi Fair.

For the third year in a row, teams will battle it out on the gridiron in flag football tournament.

Nine teams will compete in the single elimination tournament for a year of bragging rights.

The Community Sports Challenge will be held at the Kosciusko football practice field next to the Attala County Coliseum today (Thursday).

The first games will begin at 6:00 pm

The 110th annual Central Mississippi fair will feature many events that are sure to provide fun for the entire family.

For more information, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.