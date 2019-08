The 110th annual Central MS Fair is returning to Attala County this week.

The return of the fair means the return of the exhibit hall.

Exhibit registration will be held today from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Attala County Coliseum.

Judging will take place Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Exhibits will be on display Wednesday and Thursday of the fair.

Exhibits returning to the Central Mississippi Fair include:

Registration forms can be found here.