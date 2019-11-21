Happening today: Christmas Tree Lighting and Big Red Christmas Concert

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership and Kosciusko Big Red Band will soon fill downtown Kosciusko with the sights and sounds of Christmas.

The annual Kosciusko Community Christmas Tree Lighting and Big Red Christmas concert are set for Nov. 21. This year, new additions to the “Kosy Lights” project will be unveiled as well.

The ceremony will be held at 5:30 pm on the square downtown in the vacant lot next to Renasant Insurance.

Children are encouraged to bring an ornament to help decorate the tree.

After the lights are turned on, the Kosciusko High School band will fill the street with music during it’s annual Christmas Concert.

Michelle Nicholson and Alecia McDaniel will be selling stew as a mission trip fundraiser.

The Catholic Youth Organization from St. Therese Catholic Church will sell hot cocoa for a fundraiser.

For more information, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.