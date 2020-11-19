Happening today: Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Concert

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership, Kosciusko Big Red Band, and Kosciusko High School Choir will fill downtown Kosciusko with the sights and sounds of Christmas.

The annual Kosciusko Community Christmas Tree Lighting and Big Red Christmas concert are set for tonight.

New additions to the “Kosy Lights” project will be unveiled as well.

The ceremony will be held at 5:30 pm on the square downtown in the empty lot on the corner of Jefferson and Madison Streets.

After the lights are turned on, the Kosciusko High School band choir will fill the street with music for the annual Christmas Concert.

For more information, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.