Happening today: Community Sports Challenge

2022 Central MS Exhibit Hall and Wildlife Expo Schedule of events:

Thursday – Aug. 18

6:00 pm: Community Sports Challenge (Dodgeball)

Friday – Aug. 19

8:30 am – 11:30 am: Senior Day

Wildlife Expo Vendors

McClain’s Resort

Tractor Supply Company of Kosciusko

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks

Mississippi Trappers Association “Keeping the Tradition Alive”

Attala County Extension Office

Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

Attala County Co-Op

Mississippi Wildlife Federation

Custom Wildlife Taxidermy

Attala County Soil and Water Conservation

Red Antler Processing

CC Bake Shop

This year’s Central Mississippi Exhibit Hall and Wildlife Expo is brought to you by Sunflower, Boswell Media, Prairie Farms Dairy, Ivey Mechanical, Richardson Medical, Watkins, Ward, & Stafford, McClain’s Resort, Baptist Medical, and Premier Medical Group.