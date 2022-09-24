HomeAttalaHappening today: Cowboy Day and Day 2 of Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo

Happening today: Cowboy Day and Day 2 of Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo

The Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo continues today in Kosciusko.

The rodeo is presented by the Attala County Co-Op and will be held this Friday and Saturday on the lawn of the Dickerson Petroleum offices.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

See the complete schedule below.

Saturday, September 24

  • 9:00 am – 2:00 pm: Cowboy Day (Food truck parking lot). Cooking over the Campfire, Cowboy Acts, Line Dancing, Carriage Rides, Petting Zoo, Food Trucks, Western Vendors, and more.
  • 5:00 pm: Rodeo Gates Open
  • 6:30: Mutton Bustin’
  • 7:30: Rodeo Begins

