Happening today: Cowboy Day and Day 2 of Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo

The Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo continues today in Kosciusko.
The rodeo is presented by the Attala County Co-Op and will be held this Friday and Saturday on the lawn of the Dickerson Petroleum offices.
For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.
See the complete schedule below.
Saturday, September 24
- 9:00 am – 2:00 pm: Cowboy Day (Food truck parking lot). Cooking over the Campfire, Cowboy Acts, Line Dancing, Carriage Rides, Petting Zoo, Food Trucks, Western Vendors, and more.
- 5:00 pm: Rodeo Gates Open
- 6:30: Mutton Bustin’
- 7:30: Rodeo Begins