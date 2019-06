2018 Boswell Media MS Songwriter of the Year Derek Norsworthy will perform tonight at the Mary Ricks Thornton Summer in downtown Kosciusko.

The performance is a part of the Kosciusko Attala Parternship’s Summer Concert Series.

The concert was originally scheduled for the Jason Niles Park pavilion, but was moved to the Cultural Center due to the threat of rain.

The concert will begin at 7:00 pm.

Admission is free.