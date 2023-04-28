Happening today: Downtown streets to begin closing early for festival vendors

HomeAttalaHappening today: Downtown streets to begin closing early for festival vendors

A couple of streets in downtown Kosciusko will be closed beginning Friday afternoon as preparations begin for the Natchez Trace Festival.

Most streets will begin closing at 7:00 pm, but some will be closed earlier in the afternoon around 2:00 pm.

Streets to be closed include:

  • W Jefferson Street: From Central Office Supply to the intersection at S Huntington
  • N Natchez Street: From Washington Street near Kosciusko First United Methodist Church to Monroe Street near the Attala County Library

These and other streets in and around the square will remain closed Saturday during the festival.

For more information on the 53rd annual Natchez Trace Festival, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

