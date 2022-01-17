Happening today: Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration

The Kosciusko/Attala County Dr. MLK Committee will host its Annual Birthday Celebration on Monday, Jan. 17 with a parade and public program in downtown Kosciusko.

This year’s theme is ”Love in Action has Changed Lives through His Dream.” The parade will begin at 10:00 am on West Jefferson Street. The public is invited to participate by decorating their cars and joining the parade route.

The program will follow in the parking lot across from Craft’s Cleaners.

All attendees must remain in their vehicles and wear masks at all times. In case of bad weather, the program will move to the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club.

Speakers for the program will be the senior essay winners from Ethel High School, Kosciusko High School and McAdams High School.

A $500 Scholarships will be awarded to each winner.

Seniors are asked to read a book about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and write a 400-word essay highlighting the 2022 theme, ”Love in Action has Changed Lives through His Dream”. Essays are to be turned in by Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Essays can be left in the office at the student’s school or mailed to Dr. MLK Committee, P. O. Box 734 Kosciusko, MS 39090.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact committee members Charlotte F Miller or Evangelist Annie Winters at 662-674-5923.