Happening today: Election for Circuit Clerk/Attala County School board

Today is election today in Mississippi.

Races on the Attala County ballot include Circuit Clerk and Attala County School Board.

Regional races for U.S. House of Representatives District two and Circuit Judge, District 5, Place 2 are also on the ballot.

There are other elections set to be on the ballot, but the candidates in those races are unopposed.

Those positions are:

Kosciusko Separate School District Trustee – Allison McBride Shuler.

Chancery Judge District 6, Place 1: Joseph Kilgore.

Chancery Judge District 6, Place 2 Kiley Kirk.

Circuit Judge District 5, Place 1: Joseph H. (Joey) Loper, Jr.

Click HERE to view the complete 2022 Election Sample Ballot.

Polls are open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm.

If you plan to vote, make sure you to some form of Voter I.D. with you to the polling place.

Online elections results can be found HERE after 7:00 pm.