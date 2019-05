Attala County Emergency Management will hold a full scale emergency response drill Monday, May 13 at Ethel High School.

Director Danny Townsend said the drill will begin mid-morning and will involve all city and county emergency services.

Responding units will be dispatched over the radio and crews will respond exactly as they would in any emergency or disaster scenario.

Townsend said he wanted the public to be aware of the event so there’s no confusion or panic when the day comes.