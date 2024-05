The Ethel Tiger baseball team will attempt to punch its ticket to the South State Championship today.

The Tigers will host Resurrection Catholic in Game three of the third round playoff series.

Ethel got a walkoff win in Game one 3-2 on Thursday, while Resurrection got a 9-1 Saturday in Pascagoula.

The winner of tonight’s game will win the series and move on to face Taylorsville for the South State Championship.

Tonight’s game begins at 6:00 pm.