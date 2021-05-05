Ethel Baseball to recognize 2016 South State Championship team

The Ethel Tigers will recognize one of its best baseball teams.

Members of the 2016 team that won the 1A South State Championship and played for the 1A state title will be recognized at the home playoff game Thursday against Sebastopol.

Players from that 2016 team are asked to coach Chris Schuster or to be at the field by 5:30 pm.

The 2016 team finished the season with a record of 25-10.

The team defeated division rival Nanih Waiya to capture the South State Championship, before falling to Tupelo Christian Prep in the 1A State Championship Series.