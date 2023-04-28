Happening today: Ethel softball to host 2nd round playoff game

The Ethel Lady Tigers softball team will play its first playoff game of the 2023 postseason today.
Ethel will host the Salem Wildcats beginning at 6:00 pm.
Game two will be on the road Saturday at Salem (Tylertown).
If a game three is needed, it will be in Ethel on Monday.
Follow @tigerfastpitch on Twitter for game updates and more information.
