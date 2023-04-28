HomeAttalaHappening today: Ethel softball to host 2nd round playoff game

Happening today: Ethel softball to host 2nd round playoff game

by

The Ethel Lady Tigers softball team will play its first playoff game of the 2023 postseason today.

Ethel will host the Salem Wildcats beginning at 6:00 pm.

Game two will be on the road Saturday at Salem (Tylertown).

If a game three is needed, it will be in Ethel on Monday.

Follow @tigerfastpitch on Twitter for game updates and more information.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Tornado Siren Testing Today after 12pm in Kosciusko

Happening today: Kosciusko Lower Elementary to host Whippets baseball/softball

Happening today: Old City Cemetery Tour

Kosciusko playoff baseball and softball today from Boswell Media Sports

Happening today: Downtown streets to begin closing early for festival vendors

Opponent and times set for Kosciusko softball playoff series