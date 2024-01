The Mississippi Council on Economic Education and State Farm in cooperation with the Boys and Girls Club in Kosciusko will hold a Family Financial Fun Night.

The event will take place Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm pm at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club.

Middle and high school students and their parents are invited to attend.

The event is free, but advance registration is required.

The registration link and more information are on the attached flyer.