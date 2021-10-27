Happening today: FBC Kosciusko Fall Festival

GAMES!! TRUNK OR TREAT!! CANDY!! FELLOWSHIP!!
First Baptist Church of Kosciusko will hold their annual Fall Festival on Wednesday October 27 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. It will be held in the parking lot of the Son Building and on the church lawn.
There will be hot dogs, popcorn, and chips provided. There will be games on the church lawn as well as trunk or treat with candy in the parking lot.
Attractions include:
- LOTS OF GAMES
- Dunking Booth
- Train Rides
- Face Painting
- Pony Rides
Bring your family and friends for lots of family fun!