The annual Fields of Faith event is set for Wednesday, April 30, from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at the Attala County Coliseum in Kosciusko.

Organized by Reason 116, the event will feature worship, student testimonies, and a main speaker, Scott Nicholson.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating on the field.

Join the community for an evening of inspiration and fellowship under the stadium lights.