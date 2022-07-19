Happening today: Final day for Kosciusko School District fall registration

The Kosciusko School District has released details on registration for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Kosciusko School District Registration Schedule

Monday, July 18 – Tuesday, July 19 , 8:00 am – 7:00 pm

Kosciusko High School library

Registration for returning students:

Students can be registered via ActiveParent. This must be completed prior to the next strep of registration.

Parents and/or guardians of returning students must provide two proofs of residency.



Registration for new students:

2 proofs of residence

Township and range

Birth certificate

Shot record

Withdrawal from previous school

Last report card

For more information, call the Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771 or visit www.kosciuskoschools.com.