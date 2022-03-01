Happening today: Food Truck Frenzy returning March 1

Another Food Truck Frenzy is coming to Kosciusko in March.
Tuesday, March 1 is when food trucks of all kinds will descend upon downtown Kosciusko.
The event will take place in the parking lot behind Renasant Bank from 5:30 – 8:30 pm.
The evening will also include live music and an inflatable slide for kids.
Kosciusko Main Street Director Leah Robinson as 662-289-2981.
List of participating food trucks:
The Parad-Ice
Get Rolled
T&J Concessions
Small Time Hot Dogs
1883 Smokehouse
Mom & Pop
Easy St. Brunch Co.
Schmidt’s & Jiggles