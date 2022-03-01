HomeAttalaHappening today: Food Truck Frenzy returning March 1

Happening today: Food Truck Frenzy returning March 1

Another Food Truck Frenzy is coming to Kosciusko in March.

Tuesday, March 1 is when food trucks of all kinds will descend upon downtown Kosciusko.

The event will take place in the parking lot behind Renasant Bank from 5:30 – 8:30 pm.

The evening will also include live music and an inflatable slide for kids.

Kosciusko Main Street Director Leah Robinson as 662-289-2981.

List of participating food trucks:

The Parad-Ice
Get Rolled
T&J Concessions
Small Time Hot Dogs
1883 Smokehouse
Mom & Pop
Easy St. Brunch Co.
Schmidt’s & Jiggles

 

