Happening today: Hartness to speak at Attala Historical Society event

Dr. Stanley Hartness will be the guest speaker at the Attala Historical Society’s next “Get to Know Attala County and Attala Countians Better” meeting. Dr. Hartness presentation is titled, “Tie a bag of asafoetida around your neck and call me in the morning”: A Lookback at Medicine in Attala County/Kosciusko.” The event will be held October 25, at 6 p.m. in the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center. The public is invited to attend.

Dr. Hartness practiced Family Medicine in Kosciusko for more than 40 years. In addition, he immersed himself in community activities. As president of the Kosciusko/Attala Chamber of Commerce, he spearheaded a drive which culminated in the bronze statue of Thaddeusz Kosciuszko which stands in Redbud Springs Bicentennial Park.

In his career, Dr. Hartness served as president of both the Mississippi State Medical Association and the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians and was a finalist for American Academy Family Physician of the Year.

Dr. Hartness and his wife, Beth, were active members of the First United Methodist Church. They relocated to Jackson 12 years ago to be near their daughters and their families.