Appreciation Days are set!

Come join us in the main parking lot at the Baptist Hospital- Attala TUESDAY & THURSDAY (March 31st & April 2nd)

6:45pm-7:15pm

Blow your HORNS to all the Heath care providers coming in and out during shift change to show them appreciation and support during this difficult time in our society.

Lets have a parking lot FULL!! and show our support Attala County!