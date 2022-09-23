Happening today: Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo in Kosciusko

The first annual Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo is coming to Kosciusko this weekend.

The rodeo is presented by the Attala County Co-Op and will be held this Friday and Saturday on the lawn of the Dickerson Petroleum offices.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

See the complete schedule below.

Friday, September 23

1:00 – 3:00 pm: Title Sponsor Day at Attala County Co-Op. D eals on select merchandise and a sneak peak of the Rodeo specialty acts.

5:00 pm: Gates Open

6:30: Mutton Bustin’

7:30: Rodeo Begins

Saturday, September 24