HomeLocalHappening today: “His Last Days: The Passion Play”

Happening today: “His Last Days: The Passion Play”

by

A Kosciusko Easter tradition is returning for its 36th season.

“His Last Days: The Passion Play” is set for Thursday, April 14 – Saturday, April 17.

The event has become an Easter Tradition not only in Kosciusko, but throughout central and north Mississippi.

Churches from several different communities bring groups to experience the portrayal of events leading up the crucifixion.

The play is performed on the lawn of First United Methodist Church at the corner of Washington and Natchez Streets in downtown Kosciusko.

Shows begin at 8:00 pm each night.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Servpro Coaches Show – April 14, 2022

UPDATED – Fire Scare near Sallis area in Attala

2nd annual Coffee with a Cop set for April 22

A Friday Easter Egg Hunt for all, followed by the Passion Play

Audio: Pastor talks The Passion Play during “The BreckFast Show”

Saturday – One Vehicle MVA On Attala Rd 4101