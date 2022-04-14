Happening today: “His Last Days: The Passion Play”

A Kosciusko Easter tradition is returning for its 36th season.

“His Last Days: The Passion Play” is set for Thursday, April 14 – Saturday, April 17.

The event has become an Easter Tradition not only in Kosciusko, but throughout central and north Mississippi.

Churches from several different communities bring groups to experience the portrayal of events leading up the crucifixion.

The play is performed on the lawn of First United Methodist Church at the corner of Washington and Natchez Streets in downtown Kosciusko.

Shows begin at 8:00 pm each night.