Happening today: Historical Society to present “The Old City Cemetery Tour 2021”

The Kosciusko City Cemetery will be filled with visitors from the past on the night of April 23, as the Kosciusko Attala County Historical Society presents, “The Old City Cemetery Tour 2021”

The tour will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., and the cost of admission will be $5 for adults.

A group of area residents and Kosciusko High School students will present the tour.

The Cemetery Tour will begin at the Tipton Street entrance, where attendees will meet their angel, or guide, and stroll into their “journey into the past.”

Several guides will be available so that the tours can be staggered on a regular basis throughout the evening.