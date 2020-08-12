Happening today: Holmes CC on-site registration at Goodman campus

On-site registration dates have been announced for all campuses of Holmes Community College.

On-Site Registration dates are:

Goodman Campus: Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Grenada Campus: Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ridgeland Campus: Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.



Students wanting to register for eLearning (online) classes may register via the internet by tapping ENROLL NOW or may register at any of our campuses or centers.

Masks/face coverings must be worn at all campuses of Holmes Community College.

For more information, visit www.holmescc.edu.