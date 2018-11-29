Happening today: KAP Christmas Tree Lighting

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will kick off the holiday season with the 4th annual Kosciusko Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Thursday, Nov. 29.

The ceremony will be held at 5:30 pm on the square downtown in the vacant lot next to Renasant Insurance. Children are encouraged to bring an ornament to help decorate the tree.

Along with lighting the tree, the ceremony will also feature a short time of community caroling led by the First Presbyterian Church choir.

Following the Christmas tree lighting, the Kosciusko High School Big Red band will fill the street with music during its annual Christmas concert.

Big Red will be performing on the north lawn of the courthouse beginning at 6:30 pm.

For more information, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.

Audio: GG Holmes – Kosciusko Attala Partnership