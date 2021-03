The Kosciusko Attala Partnership is hosting another Movie Night in the park.

The event is set for Friday, March 5 at Jason Niles Park beginning at 6:30 pm.

There is no cost for admission.

Those attending should bring lawn chairs and blankets and be prepared to spread out to follow social distancing protocols.

The movie shown will be “Cars.”

For more information, contact the KAP office at 662-289-2981.

