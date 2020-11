The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will present the annual Christmas Open House today from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

Businesses on the square and around town will be open and have specials to help give you an early start on Christmas shopping.

Also, today will be the opening of the Merry Marketplace in the conference room of the KAP office.

Merry Marketplace will feature local artisans and refreshments and will be open through Dec. 18.

For more information, call 662-289-2891.