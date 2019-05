The Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center will hold a Question-and-Answer Session Monday, May 20 at 6:00 pm.

The Q&A session will be held for parents of students interested in taking classes at the CTC.

The main focus will be on 8th and 9th grade students and parents, but anyone is invited.

Door prizes will be given out and light refreshments will be served.

Call 662-289-2689 for more information.

