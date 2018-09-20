Happening today: Kosciusko Board of Aldermen meeting (agenda)

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen will hold its second meeting of September tonight.
The board voted at its last meeting to move the meeting from its scheduled date (Tuesday, Sept. 18) due to several board members that were expected to be out of town.
The meeting will still begin at 5:3o.
This week’s agenda can be viewed below.
Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft
Tango Five Three says:
I’ve been reading the board agenda dice it has been posted on Breezy News, but alas!! There is never Anything about Any potential industrial development stated.