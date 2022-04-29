Happening today: Kosciusko Cemetery Tour

After a two year absence, the Kosciusko Attala Historical Society will present its Kosciusko City Cemetery Tour.

The tour takes place at the Old City Cemetery. This year’s event is planned for April 29 beginning at 6:00 pm.

Guides will take visitors on a walking tour of the cemetery where actors will portray notable residents of Kosciusko and Attala County.

Those actors will recite a brief history of the historical resident they are portraying.

Visitors should enter from the Tipton Street side of the cemetery.

The price for admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children.