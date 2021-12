Kosciusko Crown Club is hosting a Holly Jolly Holiday Party Sunday December 5th. The event will be held at Barrister’s Hall on the square in Kosciusko from 2-4 pm.

You can take pictures with Santa, the Grinch, Rudolf, and Frosty the Snowman. There will also be cookies and milk available. Be sure to grab your reindeer food while you’re there.

Tickets for the Holly Jolly Holiday Party are $10 and can be purchased from any Kosciusko Crown Club member.